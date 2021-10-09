After Taliban takeover, first Afghan trade delegation visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Trade and economic connectivity is of prime significance for Pakistan and Afghanistan, both countries should work together to eliminate the key challenges faced by traders at the border crossing points.

These remarks were made by the delegation of Afghan traders, invited by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), while discussing the situation in Afghanistan, and wide-ranging economic and trade problems and their solutions. This is the first trade delegation from Afghanistan which arrived through the Torkham border crossing, to try and address many economic connectivity challenges faced by the traders.

Those part of the discussions were MNAs Yaqoob Shaikh, Shandana Gulzar, Gul Dad Khan and Sajid Khan, Deputy Director National Assembly Raheem Khan and a 10-member delegation of Afghan traders including key stakeholders like Co-president Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Khan Jan Alokozai, Executive Director PAJCCI Naqeebullah Safi, an eminent businesspersons Ajmal Safi, Ahmad Yarzada, Sultan Safi, Babrak Akbare, Baz Muhammad Afsarzai, and Mukhlis Ahmad Yunas.

The talks revolved around the core problems hindering bilateral and transit trade between the two countries, and the potential solutions to those problems. Highlighting the issues hindering bilateral trade between the two countries, Khan Jan Alokozai said that currently, when all the international funds allocated to Afghanistan were frozen, Pakistan should help its neighbouring country by continuing to engage in trade with Afghanistan and especially by continuing to import goods from Afghanistan. He also briefed the Pakistani stakeholders about the infrastructural weaknesses which lead not only to congestion at the Torkham border crossing point, but also hinder the bilateral and transit trade. He also requested Pakistan for relaxation in the visa regime, especially for traders and medical patients.

Expressing distress over the problems faced by Afghan traders, MNA Yaqoob Sheikh assured the delegation that Pakistan would stand with their Afghan brothers in these testing times. He emphasised that traders were neutral actors and could play a significant role not only in promoting regional economic connectivity, but also in improving the bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Adding to the conversation, Ajmal Safi, Board Member Kunar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that State Bank of Pakistan’s rejection of the Electronic Import Form (EIF) would eventually reduce imports from Afghanistan to zero.

Elucidating the participants about the factors leading to congestion at border crossing points, he said that the major reason behind the congestion was poor scanning procedures due to the presence of a small number of scanners. He suggested that scanning capacity should be enhanced, and the scanners should be located few kilometres away from the zero point to avoid over-crowding.

MNA Shandana Gulzar said that the Pakistan government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, wanted to have strong relations with Afghanistan, especially in the trade sector. She assured the Afghan delegates that their concerns would be presented before the National Assembly speaker, the chair of Pak-Afghan Friendship Group (PAFG) and would be addressed by the relevant authorities at the earliest.

The group concluded the meeting on the point that at this stage, Pakistan should formulate and implement business-friendly policies, along with renegotiating APPTA 2010, on an immediate basis, while taking into consideration the role of the private sector, as enhancing trade was a way to help Afghanistan in these testing times.

Improving the flow of trade and promoting economic connectivity was the only way for both the countries to prosper.