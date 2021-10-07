Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today

Islamabad: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad today (Thursday) evening for sighting the crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Awal 1443 Hijri.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.
The rest of the zonal/district committees would meet attheir respective provincial/ district headquarters on same evening.
All the required information should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on cell no 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid Director General (Rand R) should be informed about the sighting of the crescent on mobile no 0300 6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Director (R&R) could be informed about the crescent sighting on mobile no 0333 2697051. According to an expert Malik Qadir, the holy month of Rabi ul Awal would most likely commence from Friday.
Quoting astronomical considerations, he said chances for sighting of the new crescent on Thursday evening were very bright.
The new crescent would be born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.
