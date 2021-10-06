PSX welcomes Ramiz with gong ceremony

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held in his honour.

Raja struck the gong at the PSX Trading Hall to open the trading in the presence of senior management of PCB and PSX. This is the first time in the history of the Exchange that a gong ceremony has been held to honour the Chairman of PCB.

The PCB Chairman was accompanied by acting CEO Salman Naseer and members of PCB Governing Body Javed Kureishi and Aasim Jawad.

Also present were PSX Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Board Members and capital market participants.

PSX MD Farrukh H Khan, said, “For most Pakistanis, cricket is a part of their life and not just a sport. The passions evoked by cricket are unmatched. The impact of PCB’s work goes well beyond just cricket, with important social and economic benefits for Pakistan.

“There is no better person than Mr. Ramiz Raja to lead PCB at this important juncture. He is an accomplished cricketer, member of the 1992 world cup winning squad, a world class cricket commentator and a former CEO of PCB. Although it’s only been a few weeks since he took over, I am impressed by the energy that he has brought to this role and the initiatives that have already been started.”