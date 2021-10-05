Triple murder convict issued notice

LAHORE:A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to a convict involved in a triple murder case for enhancement of his sentence from five year to life imprisonment.

Bench comprising Chief Justice Ch Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Ejaz-ul-Haq and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi took up Athar's appeal against five-year sentence at Lahore Registry. During the hearing, Justice Naqvi remarked under what law the convict was given lesser sentence for killing three persons and injuring three others. The decision of the trial court is totally wrong.

The trial court had sentenced the three convicts to death and the appellant to ten years imprisonment. The High Court commuted the death sentence of the three convicts to life imprisonment while the appellant’s 10 years imprisonment has been commuted to five years. The lawyer of the accused Khurram Khosa said that the accused Athar was a government employee and had been released from jail after completing his five year sentence. The court issued notice to Athar for enhancement of sentence and adjourned the hearing.