PTI’s future bleak, says Sindh minister

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday said the future of PTI government is bleak, while it is dreaming of bringing change in Sindh through ‘failed politicians’.

Talking to the media persons at the press club, the provincial minister said soon the PTI government would be sent packing.

He said hike in prices of the petroleum products has unleashed skyrocketing inflation, making common man’s life miserable.

The minister said the power outages have destroyed the country’s industrial sector.

Lauding the Sindh government’s performance, he said 35 hospitals in Sindh were being supplied electricity through the solar power, while the solar system at the Peoples Medical Hospital would be installed soon.

He said the Sindh government in cooperation with the World Bank has started working on the solar projects in the province, which in the wake of loadshedding, is a gift for the people.

He said the federal government criticised the Sindh government over loadshedding and demanded handing over of the Hesco and Sepco to it, however, he added, the loadshedding issue could not be redressed by merely sitting in Islamabad.

The minister said the country’s loans have multiplied to an unprecedented level.