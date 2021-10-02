IGP hands over arms, ammunition to police of merged districts

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday handed over 902 modern arms and ammunition to the merged districts’ police for combatting terrorism and maintenance of law and order.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to this end. An official communique said that as per policy of the government, bullet-proof vehicles, arms and ammunition and other necessary accessories are being provided to these districts from time to time to combat the threats being posed to the law and order there.

During Friday’s ceremony, the arms and ammunition along with accessories prepared in Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), Wah Cantt, were handed over to these districts. The items included: 204 Rifles VSK100, 83640 ammunition and 104 Bandolier Ordinary given to Khyber district, 56 Rifles VSK 100, 22960 ammunition and 27 Bandolier Ordinary distributed to Orakzai district and 146 Rifles VSK 100, 59860 ammunition and 74 Bandolier Ordinary, given to Mohmand tribal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Moazzam Jah Ansari said that combatting the confronting challenges and ensuring effective policing in tribal districts was his priority and all available resources were being utilised for the purpose.