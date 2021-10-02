Five accused involved in killings arrested

Islamabad : SSP (Investigation), Islamabad Atta ur Rehman has said that the police have arrested five accused involved in the killing of three persons in the recent incidents of firing in the federal capital.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he told the media-men that three men were killed in the recent firing incidents in the area of Bani Gala and Industrial Area police station. He said those killed included Mirza Naveed who was targeted at the 9th Avenue on 24 September and the incident left four other injured. In another incident on 25 September, he added, two persons Rashid Mahmood and Ansar Maqsood were killed in the area of New Mal falling in the jurisdiction of Bani Gala police station.
The SSP said that IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman took notice of the incidents and ordered the concerned officials to ensure arrest of the culprits. Following his orders, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar constituted special police teams to arrest the accused. He said the police, with the help of modern technology, succeeded in apprehending five accused. “Three accused as Abrar Hussain, Raziq Nisar and Shah Rez were arrested from Karachi with the help of FIA while two Arbab and Khawar were arrested from Islamabad,” he added. He said there was a dispute between the two parties over Model Town Housing Society.
Furthermore, the SSP said that the Anti-vehicle Lifting Cell has launched a massive crackdown against the culprits and arrested 10 accused in this connection. The police also recovered 22 vehicles, 25 motorcycles worth over Rs35 million. The accused are identified as Shabbir Shah, Naseer Shah, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Jahangir Khan, Muhammad Saleem, Ali Khan, Gul Khan, Irfan Ullah, Ilias and Abdul Samad. The IGP and DIG Operations also announced commendation certificates for the police teams.
