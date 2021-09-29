Robbers gun down lady doctor on resistance

LAHORE:A lady doctor was shot dead by the robbers in the Defence A area on Tuesday. The victim Khawla, 25, resident of DHA, was on her way back home along with her friend in a car when the robbers intercepted her car, shot at and wounded her on resistance. The victim breathed her last on her way to the hospital. Police and forensic teams gathered evidence from the crime scene. The accused are being traced with the help of CCTV cameras by forming a special team, police said. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Youth dies: A 25-year old youth died in a road accident in the Garhi Shahu area on Tuesday. The victim, Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, was on his way when a rashly-driven bike hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 972 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,037 were injured. Out of this, 589 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Three arrested: Civil Lines police arrested three men for running an escort service via internet. The accused were identified as Imran, Zaman and Riaz.