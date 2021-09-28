German envoy meets CDA chairman

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Germany in Islamabad, Bernhard Schlagheck called on Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at CDA Headquarters here on Monday.

The two sides during the meeting discussed matters related to planning and development in Islamabad. The ambassador appreciated the recent rehabilitation efforts of CDA in the capital, which are bringing a change in the outlook of the city. The CDA chairman acknowledged the environmental interests of the ambassador and his keen interest and contribution to Islamabad.