Three more women killed over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: Another three women were killed by their family members on Sunday on account of ‘Karo Kari’ after being accused of having adulterous relations with other men.
A day earlier (Saturday), two women were killed due to the same tradition. Reports said a man, identified as Muhammad Soomro, strangulated her wife Zaiba to death after declaring her a ‘Kari’ in village Hakeem Sandello near Baqrani, district Larkana and managed to escape. The police shifted the body to a local hospital and started conducting raids to arrest the accused.
In another incident of similar nature, a man, identified as Muhammad Umar Mallah, killed her wife Aziza over having adulterous relations with a man in Bighar Mori of district Thatta. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation. Reports said a man killed his wife Shamim after alleging her of having relations with another man in village Allah Warrayo Jat near Talhar of district Badin and managed to flee. The jurisdiction police shifted the body to a local hospital.
