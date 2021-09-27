 
Monday September 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

IESSI team visits ANTH

Islamabad

APP
September 27, 2021

Islamabad:A team of ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) visited Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and discussed matters of mutual interest, says a press release.

The IESSI delegation was led by Commissioner Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar met Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of the hospital who briefed them about the hospital’s vision, mission and patient service initiatives as well as the future plans. They were given the hospital tour. At the end of the visit, Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director ANTH, presented a shield to the IESSI Commissioner.

More From Islamabad

More From Latest