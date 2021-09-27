A walk in the park!

Islamabad:The Asian Study Group (ASG) in collaboration with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) organized a nature walk on the charming Trail 4 at the foothills of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Sometime back the area was hyped up in the media as some wildlife had been spotted deeper into the location and become a subject of excited conversation because of its growing population of leopards - a healthy sign for the ecosystem.

The walk lasted for about an hour and was guided and briefed by Secretary IWMB Agha Abdul Hye, This was followed by an informative presentation by Chairperson IWMB, Raina Saeed Khan, who spoke about the mandate and activities of the IWMB for environmental protection within the MHNP and the planned Conservation Centre, which envisions fully operational animal rescue services.

A short video on the Margalla Hills flora, fauna and scenic beauty was shared with the enthusiastic ASG participants and concluded with appreciative remarks for both organizations from Senator Faisal Javed (PTI) who took time out from his busy schedule to participate in the event.