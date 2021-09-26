NAB, FIA being forced to lie against Shehbaz: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at the government for what she called forcing the NAB and FIA to lie in court against Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here, Marriyum said these were the same fake cases that the government had tried forcing the former DG FIA to pursue.

“It is Imran Khan's vengeance against Shehbaz that had cooked up all these cases and had kept them alive to feed his political victimisation and keep his dead politics alive,” she said.

Marriyum stated that despite abuse of power by government institutions, a single penny of corruption in any of cases against Shehbaz Sharif could not be proven.

She said that as a matter of principle these cases should be trashed after being dismissed by the high court.

The former information minister said the case under which Shehbaz was being dragged had already been investigated and Shehbaz had submitted all the answers.