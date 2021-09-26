 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Hot weather likely to persist in most parts of KP

Peshawar

APP
September 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Regional Met Office Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm was expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir districts.

More From Peshawar

More From Latest