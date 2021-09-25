'Punjab athletics camp trainees showing improvement'

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Punjab’s under-17 boys and under-16 girls are showing wonderful improvement in their performance and fitness during their training at Punjab Stadium.
He said in a statement on Friday that he expected the youngsters to perform well in Peshawar. “Our expert coaches and trainers are imparting top level training to Punjab’s young boys and girls at the camp,” he added.
The Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament is scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29.
The athletes are being trained under the supervision of Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir, Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida.
