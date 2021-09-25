New PSL financial model on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will come up with a new financial model for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be presented before the franchise owners in the next meeting to be held on September 27.

‘The News’ has learnt from the sources that all the PSL franchise owners during Friday’s inaugural meeting with new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja demanded a more practical financial model to make the league more attractive.

“Even PCB chairman Ramiz Raja during the meeting was not in favour of the existing model and accepted that changes are required to make it more practicable,” one of the franchise owners said.

He added that now the PCB will come up with a new model which according to the chairman will be acceptable to all.

“There is a dire need to ink a fresh financial model to make the league more attractive for fans and those following the game. We are very encouraged by the PCB chairman’s suggestions as he believes that changes in the financial model are required. Let us see on Monday what the new model would offer,” he said.

The PCB and PSL franchise owners had been engaged in hectic negotiations during the last one years on the financial difficulties being faced in running the league in a more vibrant way.

The annual fee is one of the thorny issues and that too when the PCB in the exciting models has made it pertinent on the league owners to pay it in advance.

The franchise owners also wanted some compensation in wake of Covid-19 outbreak that hampered their efforts to lure sponsors in recent times.

“We were given assurance that the new model to be presented before the franchises would solve the majority of issues. The exciting model is obsolete and there is a need for a new model for the league,” the PCB chairman is said to have told the owners.

The owners were excited at the chairman’s resolve to make the PSL more robust and eye-catching than the IPL.

“We want to make the PSL more attractive for fans, lucrative for the mega stars around the world and the one that could offer more mileage to the sponsors,” Ramiz is said to have told the owners during 80-minute meeting.

The new PSL management also wanted to take the league to smaller towns in future.

“Though such a discussion was at an early stage, the chances of taking the league to smaller towns were also discussed during the meeting.”

One of the owners also revealed that chances of making changes in the months/dates could not be ruled out.

“We may see changes in the window for the league and proposals to that effect could be discussed in future. Since the new PCB management wants to hire mega stars by offering them lucrative packages, there is a need to adjust dates to make it easier for them to participate in the league.”

Monday’s meeting is expected to be more extensive.

Ramiz highlighted and appreciated the franchisees’ contribution in the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket, and assured the team owners that he remained committed to scaling up, enhancing and strengthening the PSL brand.

Ramiz also assured the franchise owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.