 
Friday September 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

‘Perpetual Landscapes’ exhibition

Islamabad

Ishrat Hyatt
September 24, 2021

Islamabad : The work of four talented artists will go on display tomorrow (Saturday) in a show titled, ‘Perceptual Landscapes’ at Khaas Contemporary.

The show will contain works by Mina Arham, Haider Ali Naqvi, Julius John Alam and Abeerah Zahid.

Due to the pandemic the gallery will not be having an opening but the works can be viewed in the space by appointment only. To schedule an appointment contact us on [email protected] or on 0302-5111271.

More From Islamabad

More From Latest