‘Perpetual Landscapes’ exhibition

Islamabad : The work of four talented artists will go on display tomorrow (Saturday) in a show titled, ‘Perceptual Landscapes’ at Khaas Contemporary.

The show will contain works by Mina Arham, Haider Ali Naqvi, Julius John Alam and Abeerah Zahid.

Due to the pandemic the gallery will not be having an opening but the works can be viewed in the space by appointment only. To schedule an appointment contact us on [email protected] or on 0302-5111271.