Cop charged with harassing and raping girl sent to jail

A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded a policeman to jail in a case pertaining to charges of raping and harassing a girl on the pretext of providing her a job in the police department.

The investigation officer presented Usman, who is a constable in the Sindh police, in the court of an East district judicial magistrate after the expiry of the suspect’s physical remand in police custody.

The IO told the court that the interrogation with the suspect had been completed and his custody was no longer required. Therefore, he requested the judge to send the suspect to jail. He submitted a progress report, stating that the statement of the victim had also been recorded and she had shared screenshots of her conversation with the suspect. He said now the investigation awaited the forensic analysis of the digital evidence.

Accepting the report, the magistrate sent the suspect to jail in judicial custody and sought the charge sheet against him from the IO within two weeks. The suspect was arrested on the complaint of a girl that he had raped her several times at different places and filmed the scenes.

According to the girl, she used to make TikTok videos at Coast Guards Chowrangi in Korangi, where she befriended Usman, who introduced himself as a police officer, and later he offered her to work in the police.

She said that after their friendship the suspect proposed to marry her and took her for rides in his car where he raped her and made videos of her. She said that he continued to call her at different places, including the Zaman Town police station in Korangi and a guest house on Sharea Faisal, where she was subjected to sexual assault.

She added that when she confronted him over this and asked him to marry her he refused. She said that after that she avoided him, but then he started threatening her and in a bid to intimidate her he resorted to aerial firing outside her house.

She said that when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint against him, he was present there and threatened her that she would not be able to do anything against him but would bring harm to her instead.