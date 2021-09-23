17 SHOs transferred

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry on Wednesday issued orders for transfers of SHOs of 17 police stations. The police stations of which SHOs have been transferred include: Batapur, North Cantonment, Garden Town, Sabzazar, Defence-C, Nishter Colony, Kahna, Raiwind City, Samanabad, Kot Lakhpat, Defence B, Ghaziabad. The DIG said the SHOs were appointed and transferred on the recommendations of a committee formed for the purpose.