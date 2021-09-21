Govt wants to run ECP as per its wishes, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman has said ministers have opened a front against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the chief election commissioner.

“The government wants to run the ECP as per its desire just like the National Accountability Bureau,” she said while reacting to the press conference of Minister for Railways Azam Swati and Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said the ECP's position on electronic voting machines is based on principle and the government has no arguments to reject the ECP's position.She said making false statements by accusing people is an old strategy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The ECP should take a stern notice of the allegations of the ministers and action should be taken against the ministers under the Constitution, Election Act and contempt of court. She was of the view that the negative attitude of the government is detrimental to democracy and the country. “The confrontation with constitutional institutions is not good for the country,” she said while asking the government to reconsider its attitude towards the constitutional institutions.