JUI stages protest against raid on seminary, price-hike

CHARSADDA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam staged a protest rally against the raid on a madrassa, price-hike and unemployment in the district on Sunday.

A large number of JUI workers and supporters attended the protest held at main Farooq-e-Azam Chowk. Addressing the protesters, JUI district chief and former member National Assembly Maulana Syed Gohar Shah, general secretary Dr Illahi Jan and others alleged that the Charsadda police carried out raid on the madrassa Jamia Hassan Ibn-e-Ali to fulfil foreign agenda on the behest of incumbent rulers.

They said that police first raided the seminary and then search the house of Mufti Hameedullah, the administer of madrassa, and violated the sanctity of home. The speakers said the police took the extreme action just on an application without investigation and registration of first information report.

They vowed that they would not compromise on the sanctity of seminaries. The protesters also chanted slogans against the unbridled price-hike of essential commodities, medicines, and petroleum products.

Maulana Gohar Shah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had made life miserable for the poor by hiking prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas every fortnight. He said the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.