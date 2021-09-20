Depriving girls of education is also violence, says LHC CJ

LAHORE: Depriving girls of education is also violence and there is need to stop this violence through individual and collective efforts, said Lahore High Court Chief Justice Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday.

He was addressing the concluding session of the 19th convocation of the Government College University Lahore. The chief justice along with GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi awarded Rolls of Honour and degrees to the outstanding students.

Justice Masud Abid Naqvi was also present. The LHC chief justice said, “It is our solemn duty to start a campaign and mobilise awareness in all families that girls need to be educated and successful in every aspect of practical life.”

Congratulating the graduates, Justice Ameer Bhatti said, “I have the highest respect for the teaching profession as your teachers provided utmost help to you to achieve the optimum results besides encouraging you to keep yourselves motivated and it is the result of their kindness that you have grown to such a level where academic success provides you with avenues to have fascinating prospects of the successful career ahead.”

The chief justice told the graduates, “Pakistan is facing multiple challenges like environmental hazards and increasing population below the poverty line; the rich getting richer and poor getting poorer, so our country needs an effective role by all youth like you.” The chief justice said he had always been inspired by the greatness of the Government College (now university) Lahore dated back to 1864.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said GCU this year started six new undergraduate degree programs of law, media and communication Studies, painting, art history, management studies and medical laboratory technology. He urged the graduates to utilise their degrees and work for the development of their country.

The VC asked the students to never forget the contributions of their parents in their lives, saying, “Your parents sacrificed a lot so that you can be successful.” He also shared the achievements of GCU in the last two years.