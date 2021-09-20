School shifted to new building in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District administration has shifted students of a highly dilapidated school to a newly constructed building after settling a land ownership dispute in Bajna area of the district.

“The Primary school was running in a rented building constructed in 1936 and was in a highly dangerous condition and could trigger a fatal accident anytime but we shifted students to a newly constructed building after settling a land dispute between its owner and a nongovernmental organisation,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters on Sunday.

The DC said that a nongovernmental organisation had acquired one kanal piece of land from a local resident and constructed the building on it in 2017.

“The building remained abandoned as the landowner, according to the NGO, had given that piece of land as a charity but later on demanded its price,” he said.

Dr Qasim said that he had constituted a committee comprising Assistant Commissioners of Mansehra Marvi Malik Sher and Baffa-Pakhal Arshad Khan along with other members, and they settled the issue once and for all after ensuring payments to landowner from the NGO concerned.

“We have also ensured mutation of the land in the name of the education department and shifted the school to that building where regular classes would be held from Monday (today),” Dr Qasim said.