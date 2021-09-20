Three killed over land dispute in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Three persons were and two others sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire over land dispute in Bhabikhel area in Halimzai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Sunday. Local residents said that a dispute over a piece of land was running between Rasool Khan and Zaiwar Shah in Bhabikhel area. They said that the situation turned ugly when both the rival parties started firing on each other. As a result, Rasool Khan and his son Ibrahim were killed from one side and Zaiwar Shah from the other side. One each person from the two sides also sustained injuries in the clash. They were identified as Saddique Khan and Irshad Khan.

The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghallanai, by the Rescue 1122 but they referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition. Soon after the incident, the police and officials of district administration rushed to the spot and effected ceasefire between the two groups.