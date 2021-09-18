 
Saturday September 18, 2021
JI activists protest hike in POL prices

National

September 18, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activities led by JI district amir Bahawalpur Syed Zeeshan Akhtar staged a protest demonstration against continuous rise in POL prices. The protesting workers gathered at JI office and took out a protest rally up to Farid Gate where they raised slogans against increase in POL prices.

