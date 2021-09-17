Sanjrani holds meetings to bail out CM Balochistan

QUETTA: The Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sinjrani, held a flurry of meetings in Quetta on Thursday to garner support for the beleaguered Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan facing the no- confidence motion.

The Chairman Senate, met the Speaker Balochistan Assembly besides several MPAs of Balochistan Awami Party including Khalid Magsi, Manzoor Kakar, Sarfaraz Bugti, Abdul Qadir Ahmed Khan, and Naseebullah Bazai.

The chairman is trying to defuse the crisis within the party to ensure they fully stand behind the chief minister, sources said. According to sources, the meetings were held to “placate the disgruntled party members and resolve the internal differences.”

Talking to the media, the chairman Senate termed the meetings as fruitful. He said that the next round of meetings will take place on Friday (today). Commenting on the issue, Balochistan Minister for Food Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the Opposition has the right to move a no-confidence motion. He said that there is no forward bloc in BAP, adding that there are issues in families too but that doesn’t mean that that issues would lead to familial disintegration.

The Baloch MPAs had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal on Tuesday. Signed by 16 MPAs, the motion was submitted to the provincial assembly secretary. The no-confidence motion was signed by 16 MPAs, including opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Sanaullah Baloch, Nasrullah Zehri, Asghar Ali Tareen, Zabid Ali Raiki, Younas Aziz Zehri, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Akbar Mengal, Raheem Mengal, Sham Lal, Ahmad Nawa, Shakeela Dehwar, Titus Johnson and Naseer Shahwani.

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Moosakhail told Geo News that a meeting of PTI MPAs is expected today.“We are sure that everyone will support CM Kamal,” said Moosakhail.

Moreover, Balochistan National Party’s MPA Akhtar Hussain Langau said their preparations for making the no-confidence motion a success is almost complete. He was hopeful that the no-confidence motion against CM Kamal would sail through. MPA Naseer Ahmed Shahwani had said “CM Kamal has no right to rule after the performance he has shown,” said Shahwani. Other Opposition MPAs said that “everyone” wants the government to go owing to the “unrest, corruption that is rampant in Balochistan.” We have the required numbers to carry the motion, the MPs claimed.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, while speaking to Geo News, said that the Opposition has the right to move a motion of no confidence but they should have the required numbers.