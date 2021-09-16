 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Tunisia run by ‘mafia’

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

Tunis: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said on Wednesday that the country is being run by a "mafia" and pledged to fight corrupt politicians. "This is a state with two regimes, an apparent regime, that of the institutions, and a real regime, that of the mafia that governs Tunisia," Saied said in a video posted on the presidency’s Facebook page. "I will not engage in dialogue with thieves," he added.

More From World

More From Latest