Fawad, Ismail assure Umer Sharif of provision of required medical facilities

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail have announced on behalf of the federal government that all the required treatment facilities will be provided to legendary comedian of the country Umer Sharif who has been seriously ill.

The announcement to this effect was made on Saturday as the information minister and governor went to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) to enquire after the health of Sharif admitted there. The two assured the artist that medical facilities would be provided to him in accordance with the recommendations of the medical board.

Sharif had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide him help for getting treatment.

The governor said on the occasion that the celebrity actor had been battling for his life. He mentioned that Sharif had requested the PM to get treatment at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Ismail said the PM had issued directives to Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan for taking care of Sharif. He informed the media that the medical board of the AKUH would be coordinating with Dr Sultan for his treatment.

The governor recalled that Sharif had played an important role in fundraising to establish Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

To a question, Ismail said the Sindh government had completely failed to resolve problems of the people in the province. He said that corrupt practices had become rampant in the Sindh Building Control Authority and there were irregularities in the affairs of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The federal information minister said he had come to Karachi to enquire after Sharif on the directives of the PM. He added that the legendary comedian was an asset to the nation as he was the uncrowned king of theatre.

He assured the media persons that government would do its best to ensure treatment of Sharif.

