Noor Mukadam murder: IHC seeks replies on bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s father

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices on the bail application of Zakir Jaffer, the father of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard his bail plea Monday during which the court issued notices to and sought a reply from the prosecution department and other respondents in Zakir Jaffer’s bail application.

Zakir Jaffer’s lawyer requested the court to grant his client bail till the final verdict of the case was issued and asked the court to release him on bail after annulling an earlier decision of a sessions court.

The court sought a reply from the parties to the case and adjourned the hearing till next week. In August, Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with their son’s crime.

Earlier, an Islamabad district and sessions court had rejected the bail application of Zahir’s parents. Zahir Jaffer’s parents were arrested earlier after heir son was accused of murdering 28-year-old Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, with a sharp object in Islamabad. Police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on July 20 while his parents were arrested on July 25, on charges of concealing their son’s crime.