Initiative launched to promote reading, writing habits

MULTAN: The South Punjab Education Department has launched a project for remote areas to promote digital tools of education, reviving reading and writing culture among school-going children.

According to officials of the organisation, the project had been launched to redeem the lost glory of our national As part of the project, the first ever online magazine for children in Pakistan titled ‘Roshni’ has also been launched. The magazine can be accessed at roshni.net.pk.

At the same time, co-curricular activities such as Bazm-e-Adab, declamation contests, speeches, essay writing, poetry recitation and other such useful activities are also the part of the project.

According to officials of the organization, reading module, books and magazines’ reading is being introduced as mandatory activity at the level of class 6. Quality magazines have been selected for the purpose. The project has three basic components, including revival of literary and allied activities in schools, promotion of book reading habits among school children and the launch of the first ever Online magazine for children in the country.