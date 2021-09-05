Conservation of endangered vulture species underscored

SUKKUR: The International Vulture Awareness Day was observed on Saturday in Nagarparkar, district Tharparkar, in which emphasis was laid upon conservation of endangered species of vulture. “Vultures, which play an intrinsic role in maintaining the ecosystem, are at the verge of extinction. Therefore, there is a dire need to take effective actions for their conservation,” said an environmental expert while observing the International Vulture Awareness Day in Nagarparkar, Tharparkar district.

Speaking on the occasion, an environmental expert Afia Salam said vultures played a significant role in the ecosystem, adding: “Vultures are equipped with a digestive system that contains special acids that are able to dissolve anthrax, botulism and even cholera bacteria.”

Another environmental expert Naveed Ali Soomro said the species of vulture had been decreasing, adding: “With some species, populations were recorded to have declined by more than 95pc, since the early 1990.” Discussing factors responsible for the extinction of vulture, he said the diclofenac drug administered to cattle and livestock badly affected vultures when they consumed the carcass, adding: “Due to this finding, diclofenac was banned for use on the domestic livestock in Pakistan in 2006, but despite the ban, diclofenac is still being used on animals today.”