PTI leader discusses political, party issues with PM

ISLAMABAD: PTI Central Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi Wednesday discussed the overall political situation in the country, party organizational matters and issues of mutual interest with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kazmi, who is the administrator of the PTI Central Secretariat, held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office and congratulated on the formation of the AJK government with ease. The PTI leader said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Pakistan was converting into a welfare state.

The PTI leader said that in the complex regional and political situation, the Prime Minister was serving the nation as the best leader. He added that the world was realizing the importance of the Prime Minister's philosophy of ‘peace with dialogue’ to resolve conflicts.

He said that key positive economic indicators are showing the effective and comprehensive strategy of the government. Amid pandemics like the Corona, the government provided unprecedented protection to both people's lives and jobs, he noted. He said the PTI would win the cantonment board elections with an absolute majority.