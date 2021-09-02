Balochistan’s cop ‘killed man to avenge brother’s murder’

Police investigators probing the targeted killing of a man who was killed a couple of days ago in Korangi have found out that the man was involved in the murder of a policeman in Balochistan.

Police said that Deedar Khan had gone into hiding and fled to Karachi after killing the cop in Balochistan. Police detained two suspects following Deedar Khan’s murder.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects told the police that the cop’s brother, who is also a policeman, had killed Deedar Khan at a hotel in Zia Colony in District Korangi to take revenge of his brother’s murder. Deedar’s body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination.