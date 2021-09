RAWALPINDI: A closing ceremony for the Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military exercise “Dostarym III” held at NCTC, Pabbi on Tuesday.



The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two countries in the face of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency domains.



Forces of both countries took part in Hostage and Rescue, Compound Clearance, Heli Rappelling and Close Qtr Battle (CQB).