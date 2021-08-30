Japanese giant wants soy sauce to be the ‘ketchup of India’

Mumbai: Every dish tastes better with a dash of soy sauce, even dessert: that’s the ambitious pitch of Japanese food giant Kikkoman, hoping to persuade Indians to use it in curries, sweets and everything in between.

Convincing 1.3 billion people to add a staple of East Asian cuisine to their butter chicken and samosas is no cakewalk but it will likely be easier than the brand’s 1960s push into the United States. "When we entered the US, people thought we were selling bug juice because of its dark colour," Harry Hakuei Kosato, Kikkoman’s India representative, told AFP.