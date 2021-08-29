Police hand over Rs4.2m snatched cash to owner

Rawalpindi : The district police after recovering Rs4.2 million amount looted at gunpoint from a citizen have handed over to the owner.

According to a police spokesman, Rs4.2 million was looted at gunpoint from a citizen near Pirwadhai Mor area in February when he was going back after withdrawal of the amount from a bank.

Upon offering resistance, the citizen was also wounded as the robbers opened fire on him.

Naseerabad Police team led by SHO recovered the amount and handed over to the owner.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Potohar Tasawar Abbas and other senior officers were present.

The police managed to recover the looted amount from the robbers namely Saholi Khan, Abdul Kareem, Muhammad Saqib and Anis Khan, arrested by Naseerabad police.

Earlier, the police had also recovered 12.5 million, snatched amount from the robbers in two different cases which were also handed over to the owners.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing drive against drug peddlers, police conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering 1,100 grams heroin and 4,520 grams charras from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held a drug peddler namely Tariq Mehmood and recovered 1,100 grams heroin from his possession. Saddar Wah police rounded up two drug peddlers and recovered 1,650 grams from Dilawar and 1020 grams from the possession of Abdul Waris. Meanwhile, Murree police team netted Sajjad Ahmed for possessing 1,850 grams charras.