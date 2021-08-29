Pak duo excel in World Biathle/Triathle C’ships

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Zakria Khan (U-10) and Azlan Khan (U-19) have reached the final of their respective competitions of UIPM 2021 Biathle/Triathle World Championships in Weiden, Germany on Saturday.

As many as 500 athletes from 25 countries including 9-member contingent of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF), are featuring in the event.

Meanwhile, President PMPF Riaz Fityana, Chairman PMPF Javed Chohan and Secretary PMPF Zahoor Ahmed also had a meeting with President Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Dr Klaus Schormann on the sidelines of World Championships and discussed the promotion of pentathlon in Pakistan.