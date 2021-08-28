‘Cheap publicity stunt’: LHC moved for criminal case against Ticktoker girl

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a criminal case against Tiktoker Ayesha Akram, who was assaulted and molested by a mob at Minar-i-Pakistan on the Independence Day.

Rana Sikandar, a lawyer by profession, alleged in his petition that the Tiktoker girl staged the whole incident of assault for cheap publicity and fame. He claimed that the girl herself invited her social media followers to Minar-i-Pakistan venue and indulged in immoral activities with them.

The petitioner said a security guard of the park said there were two occasions when the girl could have escaped the situation, but she stayed there. He argued that the incident brought a bad name to Pakistan and painted a dismal picture of society.

The lawyer asked the court to order the police to register a criminal case against the Tiktoker girl on charges of provoking the crowd and staging the whole incident. He also called upon the court to order the government to make standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Tiktokers for inviting their followers at public places.