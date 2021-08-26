Weightlifter Talha honoured

Islamabad : The Hashoo Group has honoured weightlifter Talha Talib for his excellent performance in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

General Manager of the Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore Nadeem Riaz Chaudhry gave away a cheque of Rs1,000,000 to Talha Talib during a special ceremony.

The 21-year-old lifter from Gujranwala, Punjab, missed out on a rare Olympic medal for Pakistan.

Making his Olympics debut, he took part in the 67kg category and held the gold medal spot until the final round before eventually being bumped down and denied a podium finish. He finished fifth.