PSP asks PDM leaders to highlight PPP’s bad governance in Karachi rally

Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaim Khani on Wednesday warned that if Pakistan Democratic Movements leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz kept mum over the chronic socio-economic woes of Karachi, and the worst performance of the PPP-led prejudiced Sindh government in the 29 August rally in Karachi, the residents of the city would give a response to them.

"The oppressive and prejudiced PPP government is committing a genocide of the people of Sindh, while the federal government, its allies and other political parties have remained silent on the atrocities perpetrated on the people of Sindh for their own interests, which gives the impression that the priority is not the people but the power," he warned, addressing a meeting of the office- bearers at the District Central office.

He said the PPP’s “biased government is plundering the resources of Sindh as if they were Asif Zardari's personal dynasty, which is unprecedented”. "The PPP is conspiring to plunge the future of our future generations into darkness. The PSP, with full public support, will hold those who evade public tax money accountable to the public. The cruelty is so extreme that even the amount of life-saving drugs has been plundered," he said.