Billboards greeting Taliban in Peshawar removed, two arrested

PESHAWAR: Authorities on Monday removed two billboards installed near Shahi Bagh in favour of the Taliban and arrested two people after registering a case.

Two hoardings were seen in parts of Faqirabad on Sunday that greeted the Taliban leadership after they took over Kabul. The billboards carried the pictures of Jamat-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, the party’s KP chapter head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, and deputy provincial amir, Sabir Hussain Awan. Besides, the billboards, which appeared on social media, carried the pictures of Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada and Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The message on the hoarding greeted the Taliban and the Afghan nation over their victory and hoped that would pave the way to spread Islam and peace in the world. The billboards, however, were removed after the authorities took notice of it.

A case was registered at the Faqirabad police station against two persons, Rahimullah and Sadiq Hussain for installing the signboards. Both were arrested. The first information report lodged under Section 123 A of the Pakistan Penal Code stated that the installation of the billboards was an attempt to weaken the stance of Pakistan at the international level as well as discredit the government.