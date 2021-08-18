Ukraine to bid for 2030 and 2032 Youth Olympics

KIEV: Ukraine plans to bid for the Summer Youth Olympic Games of 2030 and the Winter Youth Olympic Games of 2032, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday, citing the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait.Ukraine will nominate its capital Kiev as a venue for the Summer Games, the minister said, adding that the Winter Games are projected to be staged at the Carpathian Mountain resorts in western Ukraine.

Ukraine views the Youth Olympic Games as a preparation for a campaign to host the adult Winter Olympics, the minister said. In 2013, Ukraine nominated its western city of Lviv to stage the 2022 Winter Games.

The bid was withdrawn in 2014 amid the unstable political and economic situation in the East European country. Ukraine participated in hosting the 1980 Summer Olympics in the former Soviet Union.