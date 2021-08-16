Married woman gang-raped in Kasur

KASUR: A married woman was gang-raped near Kanganpur on Sunday.

Reportedly, the wife of Sardar Khan was on her way when accused Ashraf took her to Umar Kot Stop and handed over to Nawaz. They took the woman to a room where the accused allegedly raped her.

WOMAN DROWNS: An old woman drowned in a canal here on Sunday.

Hamidan Bibi, wife of Shafi and a resident of Raiwind, was walking along the bank of the canal when she slipped and fell in the canal and drowned.

TWO WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two women abducted in separate incidents here. Accused Sajjad and others allegedly abducted Afzal’s wife Sajida Bibi along with her baby daughter near Bhooniki. In another incident, accused Sanaullah and others allegedly abducted 18-year-old Kiran Bibi, sister of Abid, near Rossa village.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Old Juma Bazaar.