KINGSTON: In a nerve-wracking Test match, West Indies defeated Pakistan by one wicket on the fourth day of the match in Sabina Park.

In a low-scoring match, Pakistan set a target of 168 runs for W Indies to win the match. The target was achieved by hosts with only one wicket in hand. Jermaine Blackwood scored 55 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets in the second innings of the match.