Royals make it to second eliminator in KPL

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals have made it to the second eliminator beating Overseas Warriors by four wickets in the first knock-out match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Sunday.

Warriors set up 161 runs winning target for Shoaib Malik’s Royals to chase. The Royals hit up the winning target in the 19th over with four wickets to spare.

It was left to Agha Salman (59 not out) to mend the fences once Warriors were reduced to 61 for 5. The lower middle-order batsmen smashed eight fours and three sixes during his 26-ball innings to give some respectability to the innings. Azam Khan (20) was the other notable run-getter for Warriors. Royals young gun Shahdab Majeed (4-45) was the highest wicket-taker while Salman Arshad (2-21) was most impressive of the lot.

Though there was no big innings from the Royals, the bits and pieces helped them cross the target.

Sharjeel Khan (30), Shoaib Malik (27 not out), and Mohammad Ikhlaq (26) chipped in well to take the team home. Sohail Khan (2-23) was the most impressive of the lot.

“It is good to be just one match away from the final and that is what we are looking at,” Royals captain Shoaib Malik said after the match.

He praised his charges from putting up a decent show in a pressure match. “We bowled well to restrict Warriors to a reachable total and ultimately we achieved the winning target,” he said.

Royals and Shahid Afridi Rawalakot Hawks will play the second eliminator on Monday to decide the second team for the final. Muzaffarabad Tigers have already made it to the final of KPL inaugural edition. Shahdab Majeed was declared Man of the Match.