Any conspiracy against country to be foiled: governor

LAHORE : Governor Ch Sarwar has said Pakistan's defence is in strong hands. Every plan of the enemy will be thwarted and time is not far when Kashmiris and Palestinians will also be celebrating Independence Day, the governor said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday along with Chairperson Global Women Media (GWM) Muneezay Moeen and ambassador GWM Hira Mani.

The governor said in order to make Pakistan strong and stable, every Pakistani has to fulfill his responsibility with complete honesty. He said that the mission of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to make Pakistan a welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, adding that the government is utilising all resources for this. "Today, I appeal to political and religious parties of Pakistan to rise above political and personal interests and make decisions only in the interest of the country and the nation,” he said.

Commenting on the Afghanistan issue, he said that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day, adding Pakistan has played a positive role in the Afghan peace process earlier, and we are still working for peace in good faith and Pakistan would be benefitted the most due to peace in Afghanistan.

He said the government of Afghanistan should set its own house in order instead of blaming others for its failure, adding that it is vital to ensure law and order in Afghanistan.

While appreciating the initiatives taken by the Global Women Media to promote harmony and cultural exchange in Pakistan, he said that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to promote Pakistan's soft image in the world and play a role in thwarting the negative propaganda against Pakistan. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to all and sundry, adding that the present government fully believes in the freedom of the media.

He said that the government is ensuring every measure to solve the problems highlighted by the media.

GWM's Chairperson, Muneezay Moin, said that goal of GWM is to promote strong and harmonious Pakistan for which we are visiting all four provinces, including Punjab. She said that the initiatives of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under the leadership of Ch Muhammad Sarwar for clean drinking water are also commendable.

Talking on the occasion, GWM's Ambassador, Hira Mani, said that she is proud to be a Pakistani and wherever she goes in the world, she plays her role for the betterment of Pakistan's image. She said that it is commendable how the Punjab governor is serving humanity through his welfare work. She appreciated the Punjab Governor's passion and efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people. Earlier, the governor participated in flag hoisting ceremony at Govt College University, Lahore.