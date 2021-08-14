123 drug dealers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

ISLAMABAD: The police arrested at least 123 drug dealers from the Islamabad Capital Territory in a special crackdown during the last two weeks and seized thousands of grams of heroin, hashish and ice from them.

SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer told a press conference here at the Central Police Office on Friday that 27,123-gram heroin, 50,965-gram hashish and 2,788-gram ice was recovered from the drug-dealers.

He said the police arrested 19 Nigerians this year for their involvement in the drug business in the federal capital.

Tarnol police arrested a notorious drug-peddler Basharat, who was involved in at least 13 cases of drugs, murder and terrorism. The police also arrested a drug-dealer, Irfan Ali from Khana, who was already nominated in three cases of drug-selling.