Local admin put on high alert till Aug 15

Rawalpindi : The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi to be high alert from August 12th to August 15th because heavy rainfall followed by windstorms, thunderstorms has been predicted in most parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has already declared a rain emergency in the district directing residents settled along Nullah Leh and in low-lying areas to remain on high alert and move to safer places. The residents should adopt precautionary measures because the water levels in Nullah Leh could touch the dangerous level during heavy rainfall in coming days, Wasa has warned.

Met office informed that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from August 12th and likely to continue till August 15th.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bakkhar, and Layyah with occasional gaps from 12th August to August 15th.