Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway PC-1 approved

PESHAWAR: A meeting to review progress on Mega Road Infrastructure Projects of the province was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway and other projects in the communication sector. Senior officials attended the meeting, said an official handout.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made on the proposed 365 KM long Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and 30 KM long Dir Motorway projects.

It was told that the PC-I of Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway project had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and placed on the draft agenda of the upcoming Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for inclusion in the CPEC portfolio.

It was told that commercial and financial feasibility of the project had also been approved for its implementation under Public Private Partnership. Briefing the forum about the Dir Motorway project, the meeting was apprised that the PC-I of the project had also been approved by CDWP while work on financial and commercial feasibility was also in progress for its implementation under Public-Private Partnership.

Regarding Swat Motorway Phase-II Project, it was informed that purchase of land for the said project was also in progress.

The chief minister termed these projects as of vital importance for the sustainable development of the province and said that the provincial government was taking serious steps for the timely launching of these projects which on completion would promote trade activities in the province besides providing quality transport facilities to the people.