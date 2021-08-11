 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

CIA chief visits Israel

World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns was due in Israel on Tuesday for talks on common foe Iran, as rising tensions overshadow talks on restoring a landmark nuclear deal. A spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave no details of the agenda for the CIA chief’s talks in Israel.

